2023 Louisville Visitors Guide features work of local artist Bri Bowers on cover
By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,
7 days ago
Louisville Tourism released its annual Visitor Guide last week, and as usual, it's full of places to visit for both locals seeking a new experience as well as tourists spending a weekend in Derby City.
The 96-page guide features a cover illustrated by local watercolor artist Bri Bowers, known for producing paintings of well-known Louisville bars, restaurants and landmarks, according to a release from the tourism department.
“Being asked to illustrate the cover of the Louisville Visitor Guide was an honor,” said Bowers. “I have so much pride in Louisville and knowing that my work may be someone’s first impression of our city is a really powerful. My career was built from the people in this city fiercely supporting me and it’s an honor to represent it to locals and visitors alike.”
The guide has stories focused on Louisville's Urban Bourbon Experience, century-old businesses, the best selfie spots, architecture, how to enjoy Louisville's official cocktail, the Old Fashioned along with tips for a year-round Kentucky Derby experience.
The Louisville Visitor Guide has suggestions from planning a full trip to getting the most out of an afternoon visit, with ideas for where to stay, attractions, restaurants, shopping and entertainment as well as a yearly event calendar and maps.
