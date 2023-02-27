North Jersey braces for up to 8 inches of snow in first significant storm of season

North Jersey looks set for its first real snowfall of the winter , with multiple inches of accumulation in the forecast for Monday night.

Western parts of Bergen and Passaic counties could potentially see a half-foot of snow, National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Wunsch said.

"In terms of snowfall total, close to [New York City] it's anywhere from 2 to 5 inches," Wunsch said. "Northern areas like Passaic, western Bergen could see 6 to 8 inches."

Wunsch said the snow will likely begin after 7 p.m., when temperatures dip below freezing and continue through most of the evening. In the more southern areas of North Jersey, like Hudson and Union counties, the snow could mix with sleet. As the temperature rises Tuesday morning, the snow might mix with rain.

As a result, Tuesday morning's commute could be messy and a winter weather advisory is in effect.

The snow is hitting on the eve of the last day of February, giving credence to the adage of March coming in like a lion. But Wunsch said it's not uncommon to see snow this late in the winter.

"It's not atypical to see snow this time of the year," he said. "We've just been in a pattern where this is our first widespread snowfall."

The snow is coming in a winter that is seeing record-lows for snowfall. Hopefully, New Jerseyans' shovels haven't accumulated too much dust.

