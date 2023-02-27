About £1 a portion: one-pan chickpea curry recipes from Rukmini Iyer

Chickpeas are a store-cupboard staple for me – they’re such a helpful starting point for dinner when there’s not much else in the house. Both of today’s incredibly moreish curries rely on store-cupboard spices and ingredients, with lovely fresh veg thrown in for added flavour and interest. The richly spiced one-tin malai chickpea curry feels really indulgent, thanks to the addition of fresh cream, while the vegan chickpea, cauliflower and coconut curry is fresh and light, and finished with lime juice to balance the coconut milk.

Chickpea, cauliflower and coconut curry

This curry is even nicer reheated and served the next day.

Prep 15 min

Cook 30 min

Serves 4

2 tbsp neutral oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion , peeled and finely chopped

5cm piece fresh ginger , peeled and grated

2 garlic cloves , peeled and grated

1 heaped tsp ground cumin

1 heaped tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp crushed chillies

1 tsp sea salt flakes

1 x 400g tin coconut milk

1 cauliflower , cut into small florets

1 x 400g tin chickpeas , drained and rinsed

100g spinach

Juice of 2 limes

Put the oil in a large saucepan on a medium heat, then add the cumin seeds and fry for 30 seconds. Add the onions and cook, stirring, on a medium-low heat for 10 minutes, until they turn golden brown. Add the ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric, chilli and salt, turn down to a low heat and stir-fry for two minutes more.

Stir in the coconut milk, then add the cauliflower and chickpeas, and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, until the cauliflower is just cooked through. Add the spinach and cook for a further two minutes, until wilted.

Turn off the heat, leave the curry to stand for 10 minutes, then add the lime juice, and taste and adjust the salt in the sauce, if need be. Serve hot with rice and/or flatbreads on the side.

Malai chickpea curry

Prep 15 min

Cook 60 min

Serves 4 generously

2 tbsp neutral oil

1 onion , peeled and roughly chopped

1 green pepper , stem, pith and seeds removed, flesh roughly chopped

250g chestnut mushrooms , roughly chopped

2 tsp ground cumin

1 heaped tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp crushed chillies , or to taste

1 tsp sea salt flakes

1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes

150ml single cream

Heat the oven to 200C (180C fan)/390F/gas 6. Tip the oil, onion, pepper, mushrooms, spices and salt into a large roasting tin, toss to coat, then roast for 15 minutes.

Take the tin out of the oven, stir in the chickpeas, tomatoes and cream, and return to the oven for 40-45 minutes.

Remove and set aside to rest for five minutes, then taste and adjust the salt, if need be. Serve hot with flatbreads or rice.