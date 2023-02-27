Open in App
El Paso, TX
The El Paso Times

El Paso police search for killer in 18-year-old man's stabbing death near Downtown

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times,

7 days ago

El Paso police detectives still are searching for a homeless man wanted on a murder charge in the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man earlier this month.

Jadon Jeter Robinson, who had lived in Northeast El Paso, died Feb. 2 after he was mortally wounded and rushed to emergency surgery at Las Palmas Medical Center, 1801 N. Oregon St., police officials said.

A police homicide investigation found that Robinson (his last name is spelled as Jeter-Robinson on a funeral home listing) was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by a 42-year-old man during a disagreement Feb. 2 in the area of Noble Street and Magoffin Avenue in the Magoffin neighborhood east of Downtown, police said.

More: 'Crime spree' ends with arrest of El Paso teens with gun inside bar in Five Points

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant on a murder charge for the suspect but as of last week he had yet to be found and arrested, a police spokesman said. The suspect's name has not been publicly released.

Robinson also was believed to have been homeless at the time of his death, police added.

El Paso history: Jimmy Carter's 1976 El Paso visit goes ‘super smooth’

The deadly stabbing was the second murder of 2023 and one of four murders so far this year in El Paso, officials said.

Anyone with information on this case may call police at 915-832-4400 or may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEcj3_0l19ffGe00

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police search for killer in 18-year-old man's stabbing death near Downtown

