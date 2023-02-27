Star to drop Dilbert comic strip

The Shelby Star will no longer publish the Dilbert comic strip effective immediately. Recent discriminatory comments by the creator, Scott Adams, have influenced our decision to discontinue his comic. Those views do not align with our editorial or business values as an organization.

At the Star, we lead with inclusion and equity, and strive to maintain a respectful environment for everyone across the diverse communities we serve. While we respect and encourage free speech, we will not provide a platform for individuals who counter our values.