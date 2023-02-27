Open in App
Michigan State
Slotkin announces Senate campaign in Michigan

By Julia Mueller,

7 days ago

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Monday announced she’s running to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate.

“Today, I’m announcing my run to be Michigan’s next U.S. Senator. We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are *public servants,*” Slotkin wrote on Twitter alongside a campaign video.

The Michigan seat opened up after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said last month that she wouldn’t run for reelection, and has been eyed as a key pickup opportunity as both parties jostle for control of the upper chamber in the 2024 election.

Slotkin’s three-minute campaign video highlights her work with the Central Intelligence Agency as a Middle East analyst and her bipartisan White House experience “under two presidents: one Republican, and one Democrat.”

“We all know America is going through something right now. We seem to be living crisis to crisis, but there are certain things that should be really simple,” Slotkin said.

Slotkin, who was reelected to a third term in the U.S. House back in November’s midterm elections, is the first high-profile candidate to step into the race for the seat being vacated by Stabenow’s retirement.

This story was updated at 9:03 a.m.

