Athlete of the Week nominees are selected from scores and statistics sent in by Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte county coaches throughout the week to htincoming@gmail.com. Readers can then vote in the online poll to determine the Athlete of the Week.

The last winner was Booker High girls basketball player Sariah Bradley, who garnered 6,814 votes or 48.6% of the vote.

Sarasota High girls lacrosse player Ava Kozicky came in second with 4,073 votes or 29.1% of the vote

The poll will be posted at heraldtribune.com each Monday, and voting will end at 10 a.m. Friday each week.

Here are the nominees for Feb. 20-25:

Bernard Barnes , Sarasota High, baseball

6 innings, 3 hits, 1 unearned run, 6 strikeouts vs. Charlotte

Juliana Bartz , Bradenton Christian School, girls lacrosse

4 goals, 4 assists, 6 draw controls, 6 caused turnovers, 10 ground balls vs. Immokalee

Chris Cornish , Charlotte High, boys basketball

Scored 20 points vs. Palmetto

Adriana Iorfida , Charlotte High, girls basketball

Scored 22 points against Oakleaf

Susan Lowther , Riverview High, girls lacrosse

7 goals, 3 assists, 15 draw controls, ground ball vs. Manatee

Angela Lukowsky , Riverview High, softball

2-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBI vs. Braden River

Cole Nebel , Venice High, boys water polo

Shutout as goalie in 22-0 win, scored 6 goals in 23-1 win in Kissimmee.

Evan Pozanski , Sarasota Christian School, baseball

4-4, triple, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBI vs. Sarasota Military Academy

Will Rawls , Parrish Community High, baseball

2 hits, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases vs. Cardinal Mooney

MacKenzie Vaughan , Lemon Bay High, softball

3-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBI vs. North Port

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: VOTE for the Herald-Tribune Athlete of the Week for Feb. 20 to 25