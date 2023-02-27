St. Petersburg Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Early Monday

TFP File Photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old St. Petersburg woman has died in a crash that happened early Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to investigators, on Monday, at 3:05 AM, a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, was traveling northbound on North 56th Street, south of Harney Road.

The driver, a 34-year-old St. Petersburg woman, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

Troopers say the vehicle departed the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned.

The woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

