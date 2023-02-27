Watch school shooting survivor from Texas advance to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’

A Texas singer’s powerful country voice and emotional story moved “American Idol” judges to tears during the Sunday, Feb. 26 episode of the hit ABC television series.

Trey Louis, a 21-year-old mattress salesman from Santa Fe, immediately won judges over with his performance of “Stone” by Whiskey Myers. Seconds after Louis began singing, Lionel Richie was heard saying, “Oh, I love you.”

Richie and his fellow judges, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, were all on their feet applauding Louis when he was done singing.

“You’re singing from just the perfect spot,” Bryan said of Louis. “You throw that head back, you close them eyes, you’ve got the perfect voice. It’s been interesting, you start wondering when the Chris Stapleton disciples start showing up and you were probably driven around in your truck learning Chris Stapleton and trying your butt to sing like him.”

Asked why he auditioned for “Idol,” Louis said his city has had a bad reputation since the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School and he wanted to help repair it. Louis said he was in an art classroom at the school when a gunman opened fire in the art complex and killed eight students and two teachers.

Louis “lost a lot of friends” in the shooting, he told judges

Perry was among the judges who was visibly emotional as Louis detailed his story.

“This is not OK. You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that,” Perry said. “You didn’t have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change, because you know what, I am scared too.”

Louis received a “Yes” from all three judges, with Richie telling him he’s “done exactly what you’re supposed to do.”

