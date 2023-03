The linebacker's production spoke for itself in 2022-23.

CINCINNATI — Bengals free agent linebacker Germaine Pratt commented on his third down playing time again this weekend as free agency looms just a few weeks away.

"Imagine if I played 3rd down all year, I would’ve went crazy," Pratt tweeted .

His play backs up the statement as Pratt produced the best football of his career last season. PFF gauged him as one of the league's eight-highest-graded linebackers and Pratt sported the second-best coverage grade in the NFL behind Sauce Gardner.

Cincinnati has some big decisions to make with its linebacker room.

On top of Pratt potentially leaving, the Bengals also have to decide on a Logan Wilson extension in the coming year-plus.

