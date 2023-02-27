Open in App
Knoxville, TN
WJHL

Knoxville PD: Two arrested in death of Johnson City man

By Emily Hibbitts,

7 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men have been arrested after a Feb. 14 shooting in Knoxville left a Johnson City man dead, police say.

According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Na’Kelin McAfee, 20, was arrested Sunday night in connection with the shooting and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Missing Hurley man found dead, police say

On Feb. 14, Rahelik Garcia, 21, of Johnson City was found deceased after a shooting on Badgett Drive in Knoxville. Officers with the KPD reportedly found Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then pronounced dead at the scene, police stated.

News Channel 11’s sister station in Knoxville, WATE, reported on Saturday the KPD arrested Iran Lyons, 18, who was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other additional charges after the death of Garcia.

