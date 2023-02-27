Chark to Cowboys? 5 Free Agents Inside Jerry's Signing 'Bucket'

D.J. Chark is a splash-play guy with Pro Bowl credentials and 4.3 speed. ... and he's 6-4, which fits the Dallas mold. Does WR fit in the Cowboys' "bucket''?

​FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys under owner Jerry Jones have to "empty the bucket'' to build the 2023 roster?

A reminder for those who completely dismiss the idea (even as Jones himself talks about the pitfalls of "go for it''): Nobody over the course of the last 32 years has made more "go for it'' moves than "Wildcattin' Jerry'' and indeed, even last summer, in an under-publicized try, Dallas made a competitive ($14 million APY) offer to Von Miller before he moved to Buffalo .

So ... it's possible.

For the purposes of this exercise, we offer five "name'' players (our ideas, though "presented through a Cowboys filter'') of how Dallas could attack free agency ...

D.J. Chark, wide receiver - Projected to make $9 million in 2023 - half what the "stars'' will be commanding - Chark is a splash-play guy who, after being taken in the second round of the 2018 Draft, has dealt with injury issues. But he's got Pro Bowl credentials and 4.3 speed. ... and he's 6-4, which fits the Dallas mold.

This isn't "DeAndre Hopkins''-level. But it works.

Devin Singletary, running back - Done with his rookie contract in Buffalo, can he replicate Tony Pollard at half the price (a projected $5 million APY) of the Cowboys franchise-tag-eligible standout?

Again, let's ignore the Saquon Barkley speculation ... and tighten up that "bucket'' a bit.

Patrick Peterson, cornerback - A 12-year vet from Minnesota, still a playmaker, has talked openly and often about someday wanting to play for Dallas and comes with a $6 mil APY projection.

A sensible fit.

A’Shawn Robinson, defensive tackle - PFF gives him a bad grade and has him projected to earn a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

That feels all wrong.

We tend to believe Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic on a valuation of Robinson : A’Shawn Robinson is one of the best run defenders in the NFL ... His 38 tackles on designed rush plays through Week 11 (when he was healthy) were tied for fourth-best among NFL defensive linemen … with Aaron Donald.''

Daron Payne, the Washington defensive tackle? That's $19 million APY (tagged) price tag.

A'Shawn Robinson? Could he slip through the evaluation cracks?

Trai Turner, guard - This one seems more realistic. He's a five-time Pro Bowler no longer playing at that level. But the LSU product (the Cowboys know them well) is a nine-year vet and is just 29 years old and has lately signed a series of one-year contracts.

Projected salary for one year in 2023? Just $2.6 million. Heck, Connor McGovern might get more than that to leave.

Coming are decisions regarding what Dallas does with the likes of Tyron Smith and Ezekiel Elliott, both of whom are listed by CowboysSI.com as players who could make way to free up nearly $50 million in cap space . And Dallas likes to "sign our own,'' likely prioritizing Pollard, Terence Steele (restricted), Leighton Vander Esch , Donovan Wilson, McGovern and maybe Dalton Schultz) ... while also eyeing what to do now that CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are extension-eligible.

Oh, and Dallas can enter the process with $50 million in new cap room, as detailed here .

Free agency is a place to fill holes, and "going for it'' can pay off. ... or, at least, "emptying part of the bucket'' can pay off.

