Local fan’s story brings Olympian Mary Lou Retton to tears

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While famed Olympian Mary Lou Retton was in Providence for a gymnastics competition at the Rhode Island Convention Center, she got to meet a very special fan.

Lisa Keswick is a former gymnast who was on her way to the top until she suffered third-degree burns as a child.

While she was recovering, Retton sent her a signed photo and a note, which she kept as inspiration.

On Saturday, Keswick was finally able to meet Retton and share her story, bringing the Olympian to tears.

“People always say, ‘oh what you did was heroic,’ no it wasn’t. It’s people like you and I’m glad I could have been a part of that, and the fact that you watched,” Retton said.

“Well, you inspired a whole generation of girls, including, including me,” Keswick responded.

The story comes full circle with Keswick’s daughter, Julia, competing in the Providence meet.

The competition raised money for the foundation started by Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley. For Mothers & Daughters Forever Our Legacy supports charities aiding mental health and gives back to the sport that’s given so much to their family.

