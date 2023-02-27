Open in App
Carson City, NV
State offices closed in northern Nevada

By Caroline Bleakley,

7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Joe Lombardo announced Monday morning that state offices in several northern Nevada counties would be closed due to poor weather.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, winter storms have created transportation problems and dangerous road conditions. Due to high winds, pilot car operations are already required in Washoe Valley.

State offices in Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, Storey County, and Washoe County will be closed. Only essential public safety and corrections personnel will work.

