Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Owner estimates $1 million in damages after fire rips through King’s Supermarket in Richmond

By Kassidy Hammond,

7 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 38-year-old staple of Southside Richmond, King’s Supermarket, will reportedly be closed for a few days due to a fire early Monday morning.

The fire began at the grocery store, located in southside Richmond, at 2102 Keswick Avenue, around 5:30 a.m. 8News spoke with the store owner, John Jeong, who says he lost everything in the blaze.

“I woke up at 5:26 in the morning and the alarm company called be alerting me something is going on in the store,” Jeong said. “They wanted to ask me to call the police, and I said absolutely and called the police.”

The full-service grocery store had meat, dairy, produce and more, and Jeong estimates there are at least a million dollars in damages. He says his grocery store is the only one for miles and is upset at how his store’s closure will impact his community’s ability to get food.

“I am so sorry for them [customers and employees] because I have been here for 38 years and this is the only full-service grocery store here,” Jeong said, “We have dairy, meat, frozen food, deli. We have about 1,000 people in the store every day.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbuKt_0l19Iaog00
    A fire at King’s Supermarket in Richmond, Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7xDx_0l19Iaog00
    A fire at King’s Supermarket in Richmond, Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPqqq_0l19Iaog00
    A fire at King’s Supermarket in Richmond, Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDHxL_0l19Iaog00
    A fire at King’s Supermarket in Richmond, Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBXI8_0l19Iaog00
    A fire at King’s Supermarket in Richmond, Monday, Feb. 27 (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

Tawuna Terry, a store customer, says King’s Supermarket is a cornerstone of the community, providing groceries to those in the area. The store lies next to an area zoned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an “ urban food desert ,” meaning supermarkets are found more than a mile away.

“People come from all across town to shop for groceries,” Terry explained. “There are no other grocery stores in the neighborhood and are going to wake up and need groceries and they will not be able to do it.”

A spokesperson for the fire department said the second-alarm fire is currently under investigation.

Jeong told 8News that while there’s nothing he can do now, thankfully, he does have insurance for the store.

Find more Local News here

No injuries were reported due to the blaze.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Richmond, VA newsLocal Richmond, VA
Man found dead in drive-thru after reported south Richmond shooting
Richmond, VA3 hours ago
Man killed in shooting, crash on Bainbridge Street in Richmond identified
Richmond, VA6 hours ago
Richmond Black Restaurant Experience starts 7th year with Mobile Soul Sunday
Richmond, VA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A violent weekend in Richmond ends with one person dead
Richmond, VA10 hours ago
Virginia’s first Buc-ee’s opening along I-64 in New Kent
Richmond, VA4 hours ago
“He was a good person” Loved ones hold vigil for Henrico man found dead at a Richmond park one week ago
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Annual Richmond St. Patrick’s Day festival ‘Shamrock The Block’ to return this weekend
Richmond, VA11 hours ago
Movieland at Boulevard Square policy to prohibit anyone under 17 after dark
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Police investigating fatal shooting in South Richmond
Richmond, VA22 hours ago
Chippenham Parkway North in Chesterfield reopened after crash
Chesterfield, VA2 hours ago
Woman shot in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Motorcyclist charged after colliding with Richmond police car
Richmond, VA5 hours ago
Richmond Department of Public Works starting 2023 Neighborhood Clean-Up March 11
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Woman hurt in Richmond shooting
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Crash on I-64 West in downtown Richmond cleared
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Woman shot in Richmond; gas station pumps, parking cordoned off
Richmond, VA1 day ago
One dead and one critically hurt in Cherry Avenue shooting that results in shelter in place at Timberland Apartments
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to deadly West Broad Street alley shooting
Richmond, VA3 days ago
I-95 crash near Ashland clear
Ashland, VA20 hours ago
Search efforts continue one year after disappearance of Henrico woman, husband killed in officer-involved shooting
Richmond, VA3 hours ago
Florida men arrested in Virginia, charged with six counts of credit card theft
Fredericksburg, VA1 day ago
One hospitalized after shooting in Fredericksburg, police investigating
Fredericksburg, VA7 hours ago
Three Richmond elementary schools voting to extend 2023-24 school year to address pandemic learning loss
Richmond, VA2 hours ago
Richmond I-95 car fire pours thick smoke into the sky
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Chop Suey no more: Iconic Carytown bookseller rebrands as ‘Shelf Life’
Richmond, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy