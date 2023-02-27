Open in App
Greensboro, NC
Former Page High School employee charged with child sex crimes: court records

By Brayden Stamps,

7 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former employee of Page High School is facing multiple child sex crime charges, according to court records.

Mark Johnson Jr, 34, is being charged with two counts each of first-degree statutory rape and indecent liberties with children, according to Guilford County inmate records. Johnson was booked in the Greensboro Detention Center on Friday at 9:11 p.m. and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Johnson’s employment at Page began on August 16, 2022, according to a public information request filed with the school district. He resigned from his position at Page on Wednesday.

Court records say that he was employed as a teacher/coach and “the involved parties are student-athletes.” Additional charges could be forthcoming.

Guilford County Schools has released the following statement:

“Student safety is very important to us, and this kind of behavior will simply not be tolerated at Page High School or in Guilford County Schools. GCS and Page High School have cooperated fully with law enforcement on the investigation throughout this process. We will continue to provide support to the Page campus.”

Statement from Guilford County Schools

Johnson is expected to make an appearance in court on Monday.

