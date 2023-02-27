Camden green lights Burke's 'moving scheme'

CAMDEN — Camden Manager Erin Burke’s plan to allocate more office space for county administrative workers received unanimous support from commissioners last week.

Burke presented what she called a “moving scheme” during a presentation at Wednesday’s annual commissioners’ retreat.

Her idea involves plans to begin building the county’s new parks and recreation and senior center facility, while using existing county-owned resources to relocate the tax and planning offices.

Also benefiting from Burke’s plan is the Sheriff’s Office, which will get some additional office space. The tax and planning offices are currently housed in a building next to the Sheriff’s Office building behind the Historic Courthouse.

Burke’s plan recommends moving the tax office into the vacant medical office building on U.S. Highway 158. The building is located near the Camden Health Department and has been owned by the county for nearly 20 years.

According to Burke, the last time the medical office had an occupant was around 2008.

“The county owns this building and it’s sat vacant for a very long time,” she said.

Burke said renovations will need to be completed to the building before the tax office moves in. The costs to the county for the renovations would be significantly less than building a new building, she said.

Next, the planning office will move to the existing county administrative building, which also is located on U.S. 158 but about a mile west of where U.S. 158 and N.C. Highway 34 split. The administrative building is where Burke, finance officer Stephanie Jackson, finance specialist Sheri Stasko and Karen Davis, clerk to the board of commissioners, have their offices.

According to Burke, the administrative building has an unfinished second floor with stairwell access.

“You could move planning to the first floor and the rest of us upstairs,” said Burke, who was referring to her, Davis, Jackson and Stasko.

Commissioner Ross Munro was the first to express agreement with Burke’s plan.

“That’s a fantastic idea,” he said.

Renovations also would be required to add office space to the second floor of the administration building.

Burke recapped step one of her plan.

“That would consolidate planning in the administration building and it would move tax (personnel) out of their existing building, but the long-term goal should be to get everybody onto one campus,” she said.

The county hopes to eventually build an administrative campus on the same tract of county-owned land as the new Camden Library, across N.C. Highway 343 from the Historic Courthouse. Part of that campus will include the new parks and recreation/senior center facility.

Burke recommended that the county first focus on building the new facility, while using existing resources to give much-needed working space to employees in the tax and planning offices.

Burke’s plan also gives Sheriff Kevin Jones control of a county storage garage to use as a new evidence locker. The garage is outside behind the sheriff’s office.

The garage is not being used efficiently and houses street signs and other “odds and ends” that the county could throw away or sell as surplus, she said.

“It has a rollup garage door, which would allow (deputies) to bring vehicles in and to do an indoor search in a conditioned, controlled space,” Burke said. “The rest of the building could be used to store evidence.”

Sheriff’s deputies would have total control of the storage garage.

“There would be nobody else in the county that would have access to that building,” Burke said.

Commissioner Tiffany White also called for a fence to be installed around the garage’s perimeter.

At one time, Jones had expressed interest in relocating the sheriff’s office to the vacant medical building but decided against it, Burke said.

The existing evidence locker is located inside the sheriff’s office building. Moving the locker to the garage will open new space inside the sheriff’s office, according to Burke.

“That gives them a little bit more breathing room, which is what they were looking for in that medical office building,” she said.

Burke also said she has heard from two architectural firms about requests for quotes, or RFQs, for the design of the new parks and recreation and senior center building.