Inside The Cubs

Swanson's Only Goal With the Cubs is to Win Championships

By Andy Jasner,

7 days ago

Chicago Cubs star shortstop Dansby Swanson came to the North Side with one goal in mind, to win a World Series.

Dansby Swanson is legitimately thrilled to don a Chicago Cubs uniform.

He’s anxious to prove to the fanbase that he will outperform his seven-year, $177 million deal.

During the free agent process, it wasn’t necessarily a given that he was heading to Chicago.

“Truth be told, I wanted to win. I wasn’t sure this was the place,” Swanson told Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

What changed?

Largely some positive discussions with Cubs manager David Ross.

“That’s all that really matters,” Swanson said of winning as a team. “I don’t play for personal glory. It’s all about building something that’s bigger than you. It’s about the legacy of the team.”

Swanson believes he’s in the right situation and he’s laser focused on getting the Cubs back to the playoffs and ultimately a World Series.

They last won a World Series title in 2016.

“It’s a gut feeling,” Swanson said of why he signed with the Cubs. “It’s hard to explain.”

The Cubs aren’t complaining. Not at all.

Swanson slashed .277/.329/.447 last year, which led to his first All-Star berth.

The goal now is to lead his new team on and off the field. Thus far, it’s been a perfect fit.

“He’s a winner,” Ross said. “He’s a leader, too. I’m excited to have him this season and beyond.”

