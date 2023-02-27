Open in App
Kern County, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Semi-truck crash prompts closure of Highway 41

By News Staff,

7 days ago
Photo by Cal Fire.

Cause remains under investigation

– A semi-truck crash on Highway 41 Saturday night prompted a response from California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The incident occurred around 11:22 p.m. along the northbound lanes of Highway 41, located just north of Highway 46 and approximately five miles from the Cholame ‘Y’ intersection.

Upon arrival, first responders reportedly discovered a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-truck off the side of the road. In response, they initiated a hard closure of the roadway while a hazmat crew assessed the area. According to CHP, the hazmat crew determined that the truck was leaking palletized motor oil.

Sunday morning, reports say CHP had a hard closure in place from Highway 41 at the Cholame ‘Y’ from Highway 33 in Kern County.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

