BBC orders Season 2 of reality show 'The Traitors'

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The BBC announced Monday that it has ordered a second season of its hit reality show, The Traitors .

Claudia Winkleman is returning to host Season 2 of "The Traitors." Photo courtesy of BBC

"I can't wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I'm knitting a high funnel sweater immediately," hosted Claudia Winkleman said in a statement.

As in Season 1, the "psychological reality competition" will challenge 22 strangers to play "the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust," the British network said in a press release.

The winner will go home with a $144,000 cash prize.

"Last year's ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense," said Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC. "We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls."

No premiere date has been announced yet.

Alan Cumming hosts a version of the show , starring U.S. reality personalities, on Peacock.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com