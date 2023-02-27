Pizza Vending Machine in the 'Middle of Nowhere' in Canada Is the Definition of Cool

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We’re all about making life easier. Technology is one of the ways we live happier life. Thanks to technology, we have a way to get fresh pizza faster.

TikTok content creator @dhstudios shared footage of a pizza vending machine in the middle of nowhere in Canada. They need to put these everywhere!

Imagine you’re hungry from traveling and know the nearest restaurant is miles away. But while driving, you see a vending machine in the distance. You can’t believe your eyes because it seems too good to be true. It turns out that it’s a pizza vending machine. You’d be excited because your stomach would grow louder than an angry dog. That’s exactly what could happen if you’re in Canada. We’re not sure of the exact location in Midland, Ontario, but if you’re lucky, you’ll find it one day.

Let’s see how the TikTokers reacted to this amazing video. User @JenP W wrote, “These would be perfect at hotels.” @user8896967515208 said, “I’m sure it tastes better than Little Caesar’s.” @Corey Parenteau joked, “LMAO. It’s perfect when you are juiced at 4 am walking home. LOL.” @KrisLee replied, “Curious to know how fresh everything is.” @DeeEnergy remarked, “I would invest in that.” @Jerry 53 said, “Imagine that person has to work in that little box with no windows or bathroom.” @Pavin Sidhu exclaimed, “Need these on the west coast!”

Yes, we need these to be everywhere because pizza is fabulous, and we love eating it. If you found this video helpful, visit @dhstudios’ TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll find.

