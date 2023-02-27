Pink brings Schuylkill River Trail to Drew Barrymore Show 01:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bucks County native Pink shows her brotherly love and sisterly affection on TV Monday morning.

The singer is on Monday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" and she made sure to make her mark.

The background of the set usually shows New York City, but it was changed to Philadelphia.

Pink also talked about the first time she met Barrymore.

"I was sitting on Melrose Avenue on the concrete outside of a hair salon waiting for the bleach to kick in, Drew walks by and I go, 'oh, no. Drew, um, I love you. You don't know, but maybe one day you might. And I did a book report on Little Girl Lost in 7th grade and you made me feel less alone knowing that you're in the world walking at the same time as me,'" Pink said. "And I was just like 'wow, I love L.A.'"

Don't miss more of Pink on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday at 9:30 a.m. on CBS Philadelphia or on demand on Paramount+.