Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Pink brings Schuylkill River Trail to Drew Barrymore Show

By CBS3 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDSlY_0l198U9300

Pink brings Schuylkill River Trail to Drew Barrymore Show 01:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bucks County native Pink shows her brotherly love and sisterly affection on TV Monday morning.

The singer is on Monday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" and she made sure to make her mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0Uiw_0l198U9300

The background of the set usually shows New York City, but it was changed to Philadelphia.

Pink also talked about the first time she met Barrymore.

"I was sitting on Melrose Avenue on the concrete outside of a hair salon waiting for the bleach to kick in, Drew walks by and I go, 'oh, no. Drew, um, I love you. You don't know, but maybe one day you might. And I did a book report on Little Girl Lost in 7th grade and you made me feel less alone knowing that you're in the world walking at the same time as me,'" Pink said. "And I was just like 'wow, I love L.A.'"

Don't miss more of Pink on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday at 9:30 a.m. on CBS Philadelphia or on demand on Paramount+.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
‘I Ugly-Cried’: Local Couple Meets Their Adopted Baby in a Bala Cynwyd Park
Bala Cynwyd, PA9 hours ago
Abandoned caiman found in Philadelphia's FDR Park
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philadelphia Sandwich Shop Coming to a Surprising Location Nearby
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Meet the young dancers performing at the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
A&E series 'City Confidential' to detail notorious 2017 murders in Bucks County
Solebury Township, PA4 hours ago
Hoarding conditions complicate firefighting efforts in Philadelphia's Parkside section
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Cosmo DiNardo, 'Lost Boys' of Bucks County case featured in upcoming A&E true crime show
Solebury Township, PA22 hours ago
Release of exotic animals has become problem in city: ACCT Philly
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Anti-violence groups calling on Philly to unite after deadly weekend
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Bill Cosby Bio, Net Worth, Age, Wife, Children, Height, Family, Siblings
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
NEXT Weather: Rain showers, possible mix to hit Philly region Monday
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Lobster Chain Opening Its First Pennsylvania Restaurant Has Had Trouble in Other States
Brooklyn, NY5 hours ago
Iconic world flags return to Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Philadanco dancer breaking barriers in dance world
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Disaster on the Delaware: The explosive wreck of the Alfred Thomas at Easton | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Easton, PA1 day ago
9 Suburban Towns Pushing the Boundaries of the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia Police Department kicks off new recruitment drive
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
54-year-old Restaurant in Philadelphia, PA, Famous For Roast Beef is Closing, But…
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Well-known restaurateurs launching 3rd venture at Forks’ Park Plaza, 4th being planned
Forks Township, PA14 hours ago
This Bucks County Dining Spot was Listed as the Best Italian Restaurant in Pennsylvania
Lower Southampton Township, PA2 days ago
Frustration grows as Building 21 students relocate due to asbestos problem
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
SZA show at Wells Fargo Center postponed
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Merion Station, PA15 hours ago
CBS3 Pet Project: How to help your dog or cat suffering from dementia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Allentown man
Allentown, PA9 hours ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Pennsylvania History Will Blow Your Mind
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Limerick, Sanatoga Respond to 422 ‘Confirmed Rescue’
Limerick, PA14 hours ago
Application process opens Monday for Philadelphia's Violence Prevention Grant program
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy