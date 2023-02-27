Open in App
2025 4-Star TE Davon Mitchell lists Alabama in top-11

By Brody Smoot,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZ0XS_0l196JtY00

Alabama was listed as a finalist to land 2025 tight end Davon Mitchell. Mitchell released his top-11 on Friday via Twitter.

Mitchell plays for Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California. He is rated as the No. 1 tight end in the nation in the 2025 recruiting class.

He previously played for Allen High School which is one of the more prominent high schools in the country.

When asked by On3’s Chad Simmons on why he listed Alabama as a finalist, here is what he had to say:

“Alabama’s like home. That’s where I’m from. I always grew up watching them and I know that they use their tight ends good. Their tight ends had a good season too. I went to watch them at the Iron Bowl, so I was impressed with what I saw.”

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Davon Mitchell’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 29 2 1

Rivals 3 – – –

ESPN 4 – 4 28

On3 Recruiting 4 91 1 11

247 Composite 5 26 4 1

Vitals

Hometown Los Alamitos, California

Projected Position Tight end

Height 6-4

Weight 245

Class 2024

Top schools

  • Alabama
  • South Carolina
