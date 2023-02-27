Nuggets Coach Mike Malone Makes A Strong Case For Nikola Jokic Being 2023 NBA MVP

Mike Malone believes his star Nikola Jokic should already be penciled in as the 2023 NBA MVP.

The Denver Nuggets are solidifying their position atop the Western Conference after dispatching the Los Angeles Clippers in OT, led by Nikola Jokic having a 40-point triple-double.

Jokic's incredible season continues getting better as Nuggets' head coach Mike Malone lauded his star as the league's MVP.

"For me, there's nothing to prove. For everybody in this room, there's nothing to prove. But there's a national audience out there. I think it was great that this game was on ESPN so he can continue to showcase his abilities. Nikola impacts the game in so many ways. Is he going to be a guy that'll be on SportsCenter making a game-saving block? No. But his hand-eye coordination, his deflections, his steals. We've seen it in his first MVP season, he had like 4 game-saving blocks. If you're looking for a super-athlete to win MVP, he's not your candidate. If you're looking for a great player that impacts the game in every way and whose team is in first place in the Western Conference, then he's your man. Frankly, I don't give a damn what people think. I know he's the MVP, his teammates know that, and all the fans here in Denver know that."

Nikola Jokic is having the best season of his career, leading the Nuggets to a comfortable position as the No. 1 seed in the West. He is averaging 24.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 10.0 assists this season. He is dominating most advanced metrics and is currently one of the most lethal finishers at the rim, converting 63.3% of his 14.9 attempts per game.

Does Nikola Jokic Deserve To Win 3 Consecutive MVPs?

The apprehension around Nikola Jokic being crowned MVP this season comes from the possibility of the Nuggets' center achieving a feat that even Michael Jordan and LeBron James hadn't. Nobody has won 3 consecutive MVPs since Larry Bird and Jokic seems to be making his case undeniable this season. However, his lack of playoff success has made many hesitant in putting Jokic in such a special category in NBA history.

If individual seasons are to be analyzed, Jokic's case is arguably the strongest it has been this year. His availability and incredible impact have proven he's not only the best player in the league but easily the most valuable, given how he is the living heart of the entire Nuggets' offense as a 7-footer.

Outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum, no player has a realistic shot at changing the minds of the voters away from Jokic. With a healthy roster, nobody will make any excuses for Jokic if he fails in the playoffs again.

