"This would have been 30-1 three years ago" - Bill Simmons is stunned that Markelle Fultz is a more valuable asset than Ben Simmons

The former No. 1 picks have seen their careers beset by physical and mental ailments.

Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz © Mark J. Rebilas, Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you said a few seasons ago that Markelle Fultz would be a more serviceable player than Ben Simmons, chances are that people would have ridiculed you. But that has been the case this season.

Longtime writer Bill Simmons even delivered a harsh reality check for the Brooklyn Nets point guard on a recent episode of his podcast .

"Markelle Fultz is a better trade asset and guy to have on a team than Ben Simmons," Bill said. "That's an absolute fact... What are the odds of this? This would have been 30-1 three years ago."

Orlando would certainly decline a Markelle-for-Ben swap

In Bill Simmons' hypothetical scenario, the Orlando Magic would no doubt decline if the Nets offered Ben Simmons to acquire Fultz .

Ben Simmons has been a disappointment this campaign, posting 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. While those numbers would be just fine for a role player, the former Rookie of the Year is supposed to be more than that. A simple fact that he is fouling more than he is making shots has plenty of pundits frustrated or amused.

On the other hand, Fultz has earned the Magic's starting point guard position after missing much of the past two campaigns. This season, the 24-year-old is averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per match while shooting at an impressive 49.7% clip from the field.

Ben Simmons became a three-time All-Star at 24

Looking at their 2022-23 campaign performances, you might find it difficult to imagine that Ben Simmons was on a much better career track a couple of years ago. In the 2020-21 season, the then Philadelphia 76ers star was named to his third consecutive All-Star team. At the same time, Fultz had been suffering from various injuries that stopped him from setting foot on the court.

The former top picks have experienced whirlwinds of a career. Taken one year apart and with the No. 1 selection by the Sixers, both players have experienced various physical and mental struggles through their first years in their NBA tenures.

Hopefully, Fultz can sustain the turnaround he has gone through this season, and Ben Simmons can also turn the corner to what is now the most miserable season of his NBA career.