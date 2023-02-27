Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman found dead near Ballard High School was not shot, police say

By Briseida Holguin,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhqbB_0l195MVW00

A woman was found dead near Ballard High School early Monday.

Police initially reported the death as a shooting, but later clarified that the woman did not die from a gunshot wound.

Just before 3 a.m., someone called 911 about a dead woman outside the Toft Apartments off 15th Avenue and 65th Street.

“Seattle Fire Department was here on scene actually conducting life-saving measures on the woman that was found,” said Seattle Police Department spokesperson Judinna Gulpan.

Police say the 44-year-old woman died at the scene, which is only a block away from Ballard High School.

“Ballard High School is right there. Kids walk by here every day to go to school,” said Andrew Wergeland-Rammage, who lives in Ballard.

Daniel Wilson, who goes to the gym across the street, said it’s tough to wake up and the first thing you see is a see a death investigation happening.

“I come here five, six times a week. You know, it’s kind of like my church and so to see that and talk to you guys and seeing there’s a dead body over there was kind like, ‘What kind of world we in,’ you know,” said Wilson.

Neighbors said the death is concerning because just last week there was a fatal shooting during an attempted robbery at King Smoke Shop.

“I’ve been here my whole life, and it’s pretty sad, like a week and a half ago there was someone just shot and killed a few blocks from this location, and for me, it’s like Ballard doesn’t have this,” said Wergeland-Rammage.

“I’ve never been personally affected by the things going on in Ballard, but I see it all around and it definitely makes me weary,” said Wilson.

Homicide detectives knocked on several businesses in the hopes of gathering more information or surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call Seattle police.

“See something, say something, honestly. There’s no reason you shouldn’t call 911,” said Wergeland-Rammage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Seattle Police recover gun and three stolen cars after arresting three people
Seattle, WA11 hours ago
Routine Seattle Police patrolling leads to arrest and recovery of stolen car
Seattle, WA12 hours ago
Police investigating after woman shot, killed in south Seattle
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested after robbing Gig Harbor store at gunpoint, 2 suspected accomplices still on the run
Gig Harbor, WA12 hours ago
Seattle police respond to man shot in leg in Belltown
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Deputies: Driver arrested after striking, killing man with car in Olympia, then moving victim’s body
Olympia, WA20 hours ago
VIDEO: Distinct red van may have been used in multiple break-ins in Seattle, Edmonds
Edmonds, WA23 hours ago
Court docs: Everett man shot and killed neighbor through shared apartment wall
Everett, WA1 day ago
Driver hurt when car hit by 10 gunshots on I-5 in North Seattle
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Man shot by police in Burien facing life in jail following violent crime spree
Burien, WA1 day ago
Man arrested for deadly Everett hit-and-run
Everett, WA2 days ago
Frustration mounts as second police chase in 2 days blocked by pursuit law
Lakewood, WA2 days ago
Man killed crossing the street in Federal Way hit-and-run, no suspects identified
Federal Way, WA2 days ago
'You feel a little helpless'; Officers watch burglary suspects flee, blame WA pursuit laws
Edmonds, WA2 days ago
Man charged for vandalizing Pierce County substations to be released for medical treatment
Puyallup, WA1 day ago
Fatal shooting at Tacoma encampment started because of dog barking
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Everett shooting leaves 1 man dead; suspect in custody
Everett, WA3 days ago
One arrested after gunshot from next door unit kills man at Everett apartment complex
Everett, WA3 days ago
Edmonds detectives investigating early morning burglary at cannabis store
Edmonds, WA2 days ago
Puyallup police officer charged with rape makes first court appearance
Puyallup, WA2 days ago
Man spraying bleach on sidewalk attacked in West Seattle
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Seattle police arrest three suspected drug dealers in last week
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Seattle police recover century-old statue stolen from UW fraternity house in 2020
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Serial armed robbery suspect may be tied to 50 cases in western Washington
Snoqualmie, WA2 days ago
Man wanted in connection to deadly shooting outside Emerald Queen Casino in 2020
Tacoma, WA4 days ago
Ex-sheriff’s sergeant sentenced for strangling woman
Puyallup, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy