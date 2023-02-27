Woman found dead near Ballard High School was not shot, police say

A woman was found dead near Ballard High School early Monday.

Police initially reported the death as a shooting, but later clarified that the woman did not die from a gunshot wound.

Just before 3 a.m., someone called 911 about a dead woman outside the Toft Apartments off 15th Avenue and 65th Street.

“Seattle Fire Department was here on scene actually conducting life-saving measures on the woman that was found,” said Seattle Police Department spokesperson Judinna Gulpan.

Police say the 44-year-old woman died at the scene, which is only a block away from Ballard High School.

“Ballard High School is right there. Kids walk by here every day to go to school,” said Andrew Wergeland-Rammage, who lives in Ballard.

Daniel Wilson, who goes to the gym across the street, said it’s tough to wake up and the first thing you see is a see a death investigation happening.

“I come here five, six times a week. You know, it’s kind of like my church and so to see that and talk to you guys and seeing there’s a dead body over there was kind like, ‘What kind of world we in,’ you know,” said Wilson.

Neighbors said the death is concerning because just last week there was a fatal shooting during an attempted robbery at King Smoke Shop.

“I’ve been here my whole life, and it’s pretty sad, like a week and a half ago there was someone just shot and killed a few blocks from this location, and for me, it’s like Ballard doesn’t have this,” said Wergeland-Rammage.

“I’ve never been personally affected by the things going on in Ballard, but I see it all around and it definitely makes me weary,” said Wilson.

Homicide detectives knocked on several businesses in the hopes of gathering more information or surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call Seattle police.

“See something, say something, honestly. There’s no reason you shouldn’t call 911,” said Wergeland-Rammage.