Massachusetts ranked as 2023′s 3rd best state for women

Massachusetts has been ranked the 3rd best state for women in 2023.
WalletHub compared the 50 states plus the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.
Massachusetts took the third-place spot with a score of 74.26. Vermont took the first place spot with a score of 75.68, and New York took the 2nd place spot with a score of 74.83.
Here are some of the metrics in which Massachusetts women ranked in.
Here’s how Massachusetts women rated out, according to WalletHub: (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
25th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
1st – Unemployment Rate for Women
8th – Share of Women in Poverty
23rd – Share of Women-Owned Businesses
8th – High School Graduation Rate for Women
30th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election
