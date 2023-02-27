Massachusetts ranked as 2023′s 3rd best state for women

March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate 51% of the population, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst States for Women .

Massachusetts has been ranked the 3rd best state for women in 2023.

WalletHub compared the 50 states plus the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Massachusetts took the third-place spot with a score of 74.26. Vermont took the first place spot with a score of 75.68, and New York took the 2nd place spot with a score of 74.83.

Here are some of the metrics in which Massachusetts women ranked in.

Here’s how Massachusetts women rated out, according to WalletHub: (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

25th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 1st – Unemployment Rate for Women

– Unemployment Rate for Women 8th – Share of Women in Poverty

– Share of Women in Poverty 23rd – Share of Women-Owned Businesses

– Share of Women-Owned Businesses 8th – High School Graduation Rate for Women

– High School Graduation Rate for Women 30th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

– Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election 1st – Female Uninsured Rate

– Female Uninsured Rate 3rd – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

– Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth 5th – Quality of Women’s Hospitals

– Quality of Women’s Hospitals 1st – Women’s Preventive Health Care

To view the full report, visit the link here .

