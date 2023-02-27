Open in App
Massachusetts ranked as 2023′s 3rd best state for women

By Natalie Khait,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrCBJ_0l195Kk400

March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate 51% of the population, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst States for Women .

Massachusetts has been ranked the 3rd best state for women in 2023.

WalletHub compared the 50 states plus the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate.

Massachusetts took the third-place spot with a score of 74.26. Vermont took the first place spot with a score of 75.68, and New York took the 2nd place spot with a score of 74.83.

Here are some of the metrics in which Massachusetts women ranked in.

Here’s how Massachusetts women rated out, according to WalletHub: (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

  • 25th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 1st – Unemployment Rate for Women
  • 8th – Share of Women in Poverty
  • 23rd – Share of Women-Owned Businesses
  • 8th – High School Graduation Rate for Women
  • 30th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election
  • 1st – Female Uninsured Rate
  • 3rd – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth
  • 5th – Quality of Women’s Hospitals
  • 1st – Women’s Preventive Health Care

To view the full report, visit the link here .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

