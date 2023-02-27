The Women Of ‘P-Valley’ Tease Season Three As Nicco Annan Wins At 2023 NAACP Image Awards

The doors of The Pynk may take a “ Mississippi minute ” to reopen—according to series’ creator, Katori Hall —but P-Valley ‘s third season is undoubtedly on the way. After an explosive albeit emotional second season, fans are anxious to see what will happen with this framily whenever we collectively return to Chucalissa.

When speaking with Shannon Thornton (Ms. Mississippi), Brandee Evans (Mercedes), and Gail Bean (Roulette) on the red carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (Feb. 25), VIBE had to probe a bit to see what crumbs they could offer about the upcoming season of the hit series.

“We’re going to pick up where we left off. [Hall] keeps things under wraps. I’m sure we’re going to be picking up where we left off. It’s going to be exciting and it’s going to have all of the amazing things that you love to see to take it to the next level,” said Thornton.

(L-R) Elarica Johnson, Gail Bean, Katori Hall, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Psalms Salazar, Brandee Evans, Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award winner Nicco Annan and Shannon Thornton pose in the press room during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Series’ newcomer Bean added jokingly, “More Roulette. I mean…but seriously, I’m excited about showing up and showing out. Not even to the thing of like, [topping] what we did last year, but just to tell more authentic work. To make sure that we continue to display multidimensional black characters on TV, to make sure we continue to put out the storylines that are being smothered sometimes, or not able to get made or not get funded. I’m excited to introduce the world to the South.”

Evans later expressed, “I don’t know yet. Mercedes done had her last dance [but] I’m hoping that you see more of Mercedes being a mother, and seeing more of what she does outside the club.”

P-Valley and Loretta Divine scored non-televised awards at the Image Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. Nicco Annan, who plays the witty, complex, love hard-fight-hard Uncle Clifford, won his first NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor In A Drama Series during the televised ceremony.

During his acceptance speech, Annan dedicated his win to “every 40, 50, 60, 70-year-old+ that did not have space to be themselves.” Hall dedicated the series’ win to “my Pynk Posse, the blue black boy who dance in his difference in the delta, the girls who crash through the ceiling and make falling into it feel like flight [and] our Lionsgate and STARZ ‘framily’ who gave us our one and only yes.”

Thornton also spoke about P-Valley ‘s impact ahead of the televised event.

“There is nothing like this on TV; the show is just so groundbreaking,” she explained. “You’ve never seen sex workers in this light before. You’ve never seen [these] three-dimensional, living, breathing, human beings, with thoughts and feelings. You’ve never seen a non-binary man portrayed in this way. You’re dealing with Black love and all aspects of Black love. You get to see two men have this beautiful, really complicated relationship. The music and these beautiful colors. The beautiful splashes of blue, purple and pink on our skin. It’s historic.”

