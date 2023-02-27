Malcolm D. Lee Unveils What’s Next After ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Success

“I’m trying to get a little bit of rest,” Lee, 53, explained. “And then ‘get in the woodshed’ as my father would say, and gear up for the next couple of years so I can set myself up for more success .”
The Best Man: The Final Chapters won the Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special category while two of the franchise’s stars, Morris Chestnut and Nia Long, took home awards for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special, respectively.
“It feels fantastic. It feels beautiful. I came in this business trying to represent us in an authentic and robust way, and thus far, I’ve been able to do that and I’ve been able to work with some great collaborators. I’ve been blessed to work with the right studios and networks. So yeah, it feels fantastic.”
The Best Man: The Final Chapters is streaming exclusively on Peacock.
