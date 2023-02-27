Solving Henrietta's Map in Hogwarts Legacy

Everything you need to solve Henrietta's Map in Hogwarts Legeacy's Hippogriff Marks the Spot.

Henrietta’s Hideaway is a location you’ll be visiting more than once in Hogwarts Legacy . There are multiple quests to be solved in this area, including Find Rococo , Solved by the Bell , an Astronomy Table , an Infamous Foe , and this quest, Hippogriff Marks the Spot.

You’ll start this quest in an entirely unrelated location, and even when you’re in the right place, the answer isn’t clear. For everything you need to solve Henrietta’s Map, follow our instructions below.

If you want to catch or breed a Hippogriff, make sure to read our beast locations guide .

Make sure to read through our other Hogwarts Legacy guides for everything you need to know about the game, including puzzle solutions, item locations, and more.

For information on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and the game, read our explainer.

How to find Henrietta’s Map – Hogwarts Legacy

Henrietta's Map looks cryptic on first glance.

The first thing we need to do is start the quest, if you haven’t already. You can begin this quest at Poidsear Castle – it’s a map sitting on a desk in a tent near the back of the castle. The Side Quest icon should be hovering over it to draw your attention.

Solving Henrietta’s Map – Hogwarts Legacy

You'll need to head to Henrietta's Hideaway.

Once we have the map, we need to solve it. First is quite obviously a literal map, with an X marking the spot, and an illustration of where we need to go. It is Henrietta’s Map, so it makes sense that this quest would take place in Henrietta’s Hideaway to the South of Manor Cape.

There’s also a Hippogriff surrounded by flames, with a flame and ice icon near them. The flame obviously indicates the use of your fire spells, and the ice icon hints at using Glacius.

Hippogriff Marks the Spot solution – Hogwarts Legacy

Henrietta's Hideaway hides a short dungeon.

Right, so we need to enter Henrietta’s Hideaway. Once you arrive at the castle you’ll find a dungeon entrance down to the right side of the ruin.

Inside there’s a quick and easy puzzle involving fire and ice spell blocks. As the main door opens, you will come face to face with a Hippogriff statue surrounding by burning braziers.

You will need to extinguish all the braziers before lighting only selection ones.

First you will need to extinguish the flames around the Hippogriff. Next, you will need to light only the braziers indicated by Henrietta’s Map. These are as follows, when facing the Hippogriff:

Rear of the Hippogriff

Left of the Hippogriff

Right of the Hippogriff

Right front side of the Hippogriff

These are the braziers you need to light.

Once those braziers are lit, a wall will open up at the back, revealing a chest with an item inside.

Hippogriff Marks the Spot rewards – Hogwarts Legacy

The reward is a little bit underwhelming.

For your efforts you will receive Treasure-Seekers Gloves as an appearance option. Nice if you’re after the Treasure-Seekers appearance set, I guess.