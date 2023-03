The Staten Island Advance

NYPD identifies man, 52, who died in fatal bicycle-SUV crash on Staten Island By Maura Grunlund, 7 days ago

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified James Giambalvo, 52, as the man who died after the bicycle he was riding was struck by an SUV ...