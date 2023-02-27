From escaping segregation in 'Paris Blues' to the interracial relationship in 'You People,' Black love has evolved on screen to tell the stories of our time

"Love Jones" and "You People" New Line Cinema/Strong Baby

For years, Black romantic movies told the story of Black struggle and adversity.

Black rom-coms reached their peak in the '90s and early 2000s, during which time movies began showcasing lighthearted Black love stories.

With an increase in interracial relationships, Black rom-coms of today are undergoing a modernized pivot.

"Love and Basketball" (2000) 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks

Black love on the big screen is arguably one of the greatest positive representations of Black identity and culture in film.

For a community that is often overlooked in TV and film, from casting to awards and recognition, Black romantic comedies pave a way for dismantling harmful stereotypes while highlighting Black joy, communion, and love.

"The Best Man" 1999 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks

Over the years, the Black rom-com has undergone many transitions, from an exploration of Black struggle and adversity to the modern-day fairytale love story.

As Black films became more prevalent in the mainstream, lighthearted romantic storylines replaced that of insurmountable challenges and obstacles faced by the Black family unit. As the Black middle class grew, Black romance films redirected the way in which Black love stories were portrayed on the big screen, with a huge, positive shift occurring in the '90s and early 2000s.

"Love Jones" 1997 New Line Cinema

Modern Black romance films reached a peak during the late '90s throughout the early 2000s.

"Love Jones" (1997), "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" (1998), "Love & Basketball" (2000), "Two Can Play That Game" (2001), "Brown Sugar" (2002), "Deliver Us From Eva" (2003), and "Are We There Yet" (2005) are a few films that contributed to the momentum Black love reached on screen. These films were highly regarded for portraying Black love in a positive light while maintaining comedic undertones.

"Jumping the Broom" 2011 TriStar Pictures

As sophisticated stories took over the landscape, travel, academia, and economic wealth became positive pillars in Black rom-coms, pushing a message that despite adversity, Black love does not always come with turbulence and struggle.

Similar to other popular rom-coms with 'happily ever after' storylines, these films showed that Black love can be lighthearted and easy.

Twentieth Century Fox

The increase in Black rom-coms was credited to the rise in education and economic growth among Black families.

Films started to focus on the Black college scene, like "Love & Basketball," and Black working class, like "She's Gotta Have It," while showcasing Black people thriving individually and in pursuit of love.



"You had a lot of Black people going to college, myself included, because of the struggles of their parents and grandparents, and then those people want to tell different stories, more sophisticated stories, stories that are not necessarily linked to the struggles of our past," Gary Hardwick, director of "Deliver Us From Eva" and "The Brothers," told Glamour .

"Claudine" (1974) Third World Cinema

Prior to the boom, many Black rom-coms highlighted the struggles of persevering during and immediately after the Civil Rights Movement.

Take the 1974 classic, "Claudine ," which follows the story of a single mother of six trying to make ends meet in Harlem. When Claudine (Diahann Carroll), falls for Rupert (James Earl Jones), a garbage collector, she is forced to keep their relationship a secret to maintain her welfare benefits, revealing the true discrimination of welfare assistance for Black families in the 1950s and '60's. Optimistically, the couple is able to overcome the adversity brought on by an unfair system with their love for each other carrying them through.

"Paris Blues" (1961) United Artists

The 1961 hit, "Paris Blues" is another example of earlier Black rom-coms that explore couples navigating the Civil Rights Movement.

The film follows the love story of Eddie Cook (Sidney Poitier), a musician who moves to France to avoid segregation and discrimination, and Diahann Carroll (Connie Lampson), a vacationer. The pair is tasked with deciding if their love is worth Eddie moving back to the states, where Diahann believes he should contribute to bettering race relations.

"Malcolm and Marie" (2021) Little Lamb

The output of Black rom-coms slowed down with Hollywood's pivot from rom-com to action and drama movies.

Optimistically, in the last decade, a series of rom coms with minority leads have done numbers, yet Black talent has become noticeably reduced. "I feel like the business in general wants to serve a 'minority' audience because there's a lot of money there, but it doesn't necessarily want to serve all of us at the same time," Hardwick told Glamour . "There's a little bit of the 'been there, done that' in the minds of people [when it comes to Black rom coms], as if we know everything now that we need to know about Black people in love, which is not true."

"Just Wright" (2010) Flavor Unit Entertainment

Black comedic rom-coms saw a decline in the last decade with 2012's "Think Like A Man," 2011's "Jumping The Broom," and 2010's "Just Wright" closing the curtain. Since then, a series of romantic dramas have taken the spotlight.

Romantic dramas like "Malcolm & Marie" (2021) and "The Photograph" (2020) started attracting top talent and streamers alike.

"You People" 2023 Strong Baby

From "The Lovebirds" (2020), starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjian to "You People" (2023), starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, a push for Black rom-coms highlighting interracial couples gives hope to more Black romance on screen in the coming years.