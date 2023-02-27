7 celebrity looks that missed the mark at the 2023 SAG Awards — sorry

Michelle Yeoh, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Frances Duke at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Valarie Macon via Getty Images

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in LA on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by celebrities including Amanda Seyfried and Michelle Yeoh.

While some stars opted for classic or daring styles , others missed the mark.

Beatrice Grannò at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò's oversized shirt dress was a chic choice but had too much going on at once with its oversized sleeves and long train.

Beatrice Grannò paired a Valentino dress with Christian Louboutin heels, according to an Instagram post by celebrity stylist and fashion editor Valeria J Marchetti.

The dress had a thigh-high slit and flowing train — two red-carpet staples — but the look could have been elevated by forgoing the baggy sleeves.

Michelle Yeoh at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh's classic black strapless gown was covered in yellow tassels that distracted from its simple elegance.

Michelle Yeoh wore a black gown by Schiaparelli that was covered head-to-toe in tassels, according to Yeoh's Instagram Stories .

The look could have worked better if the tassels were the same color as the dress, or perhaps if Yeoh had ditched the tassels completely.

Damian Young at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images

Damian Young's outfit, which consisted of a gray blazer, lilac pants, and a pair of bright-purple shoes, had too many contrasting colors.

Damian Young's outfit had some fun pops of color, but it could have been more effective if he had swapped out the lilac pants with a pair of gray pants to match the blazer or vice versa for a more cohesive look.

Rooney Mara at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Rooney Mara's elegant lace gown was an overall miss due to its busy textures and colors that didn't mesh together well.

Rooney Mara wore a high-neck, floor-length gown by Alexander McQueen , PopSugar reports. While the dress certainly stood out on the red carpet, it was overwhelming to look at due to the busy colors and textures. A scaled-back version of this gown with fewer clashing elements could have really hit the mark.

Amanda Seyfried at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried's simple yet eye-catching silk minidress would have worked better without the long train.

Amanda Seyfried's lime-green minidress was designed by Prada, and the look was styled by Elizabeth Stewart , according to an Instagram post by Stewart.

While Seyfried should be applauded for the bold color choice and classic '60s-inspired hairstyle, the overall look fell flat due to its loose fit and the long, thin train that was attached to the dress.

Megan Stalter at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Megan Stalter's outfit, which combined a white top, leather corset, and asymmetric skirt, had too many distracting elements in one look.

Megan Stalter's outfit consisted of a white shirt, black corset, and a skirt with various patterns, and was styled by Kat Typaldos, according to an Instagram post by Stalter.

The corset was a daring choice, and could have made more of a statement if she had swapped out the skirt for a simpler garment to tie the look together, such as a pair of black pants.

Jessica Frances Dukes at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Jessica Frances Dukes paired a sparkly gown with a feathered neck collar.

Jessica Frances Dukes' dress, which featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, would have looked spectacular on its own. While the feathered neck collar had some beautiful detailing, it overwhelmed the look and would have paired better with a more understated gown.