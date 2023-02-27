College baseball player pulls off a Fernando Tatis in incredible game

The Northern Kentucky University baseball team on Sunday won their series finale against Western Michigan in dominant fashion, and infielder Liam McFadden-Ackman had what will almost certainly be the best game of his career.

McFadden-Ackman had 10 RBI in Northern Kentucky’s 27-4 win, but that isn’t even close to his most impressive feat. The junior hit two grand slams in the game, and both came in the first inning. He then hit a double in the second inning, a triple in the fourth and a single in the sixth, giving him the cycle.

McFadden-Ackman was 5-for-6 with 10 RBI at the time he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.

By hitting two grand slams in a single inning, McFadden-Ackman accomplished something that has only been done by one player in MLB history. Fernando Tatis still holds the MLB record with eight RBI in a single inning. The former third baseman hit two grand slams off former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Chan Ho Park in 1999 when Tatis was with the St. Louis Cardinals. He is the only player in MLB history to ever hit two grand slams in an inning.

Northern Kentucky is off to a much better start this season after finishing 19-35 a year ago. They improved to 6-1 with the blowout victory.

