Open in App
Highland Heights, KY
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

College baseball player pulls off a Fernando Tatis in incredible game

By Steve DelVecchio,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHQMN_0l192nK400

The Northern Kentucky University baseball team on Sunday won their series finale against Western Michigan in dominant fashion, and infielder Liam McFadden-Ackman had what will almost certainly be the best game of his career.

McFadden-Ackman had 10 RBI in Northern Kentucky’s 27-4 win, but that isn’t even close to his most impressive feat. The junior hit two grand slams in the game, and both came in the first inning. He then hit a double in the second inning, a triple in the fourth and a single in the sixth, giving him the cycle.

McFadden-Ackman was 5-for-6 with 10 RBI at the time he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.

By hitting two grand slams in a single inning, McFadden-Ackman accomplished something that has only been done by one player in MLB history. Fernando Tatis still holds the MLB record with eight RBI in a single inning. The former third baseman hit two grand slams off former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Chan Ho Park in 1999 when Tatis was with the St. Louis Cardinals. He is the only player in MLB history to ever hit two grand slams in an inning.

Northern Kentucky is off to a much better start this season after finishing 19-35 a year ago. They improved to 6-1 with the blowout victory.

The post College baseball player pulls off a Fernando Tatis in incredible game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Turner left bloody after taking pitch to face
Boston, MA4 hours ago
Padres’ 16-year-old prospect turning heads in spring training
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Scott Boras has incredible nickname for Padres
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Ex-World Series champion likely to make Dodgers’ roster
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Zack Greinke making 1 big change for 2023 season
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Bucs could replace Tom Brady with former No. 1 overall pick?
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Clippers player makes honest admission about Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
NBA issues bad news for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee, WI45 minutes ago
LeBron James Hilariously Pushes Stephen Curry Back To The Bench While He Tries To Talk With A Referee
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Dwight Howard reportedly receiving interest from another foreign basketball league
Houston, TX2 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins hints at playing for 1 NFC team
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
NBA issues response to Ja Morant gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Ja Morant may have committed big NBA gun violation
Memphis, TN1 day ago
LeBron James may be out longer than expected with foot injury?
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
MLB reaches disciplinary decision in Mike Clevinger investigation
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Giants announcer Jon Miller upset with ‘bush league’ Diamondbacks
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
XFL reinstates player accused of leaking plays to opponent
Orlando, FL2 days ago
LeBron James inserts himself into tweet wishing reporter well
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls a Ricky Davis at end of game
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Anthony Richardson sets impressive NFL Combine record
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Report: 49ers reportedly considering 3 QBs in free agency
San Francisco, CA3 hours ago
Paolo Banchero throws shade at rival North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy