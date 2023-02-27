Drake Loses $400k Bet After Jake Loses By Split Decision

Drake Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After winning big during Super Bowl LVII with Stake.com, Drake loses a $400k bet on Jake Paul after his split decision loss to Tommy Fury.

Drake has always been a massive gambler but last year he turned it into a business venture becoming the face of Stake.Com. Since he entered a partnership with Stake we’ve seen him win big and lose big. According to Casino.org, in 2022 alone Drake wagered cryptocurrency worth over $1 billion in various bets. In eleven months Drake took home 18 notable wins and 11 notable losses. His wins brought in a massive $76.4 million (CA $101.9 million) while his losses totaled $29.6 million (CA $39.5 million).

Drake started this year off with a bang winning big on the Chiefs betting they would make it to Super Bowl LVII. He even won a small $4.5M fortune after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

His latest bet would be the one to end his winning streak. After two delays, YouTuber Jake Paul finally stepped inside the ring with Tommy Fury. While Jake Paul has offered up some amazing knockouts, this was his first fight against a genuine boxer. In addition, he is the brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.

Unfortunately for Drake, his $400k bet went up in smoke after Jake lost by a split decision after 8 rounds and after the loss, Jake Paul joked that the Drake curse returned. We’ll have to wait and see if the curse is indeed back when Drake places a bet for UFC285.