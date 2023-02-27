Four-star PG Ahmad Nowell schedules official visit to Tennessee

Ahmad Nowell / Photo by Joe Tipton

Ahmad Nowell, a four-star point guard in the class of 2024, will begin his official visit to

on Monday, February 27th.

This marks the first official visit for the 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep.

Along with the ‘Vols, Nowell also holds offers from Memphis, Auburn, Kansas, and others.

Nowell ranks as the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, On3). He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 point guard and the No. 2 junior recruit in Pennsylvania.