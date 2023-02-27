Saints 2022 Year-In-Review: Mark Ingram

A look back at what could have been the last season for one of the best players in New Orleans Saints history.

In 2011, the New Orleans Saints traded their second round pick and a 2012 first-round selection to move back into the first round. With that 28th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, the Saints selected Alabama Heisman Trophy winning RB Mark Ingram.

Over his first three years, Ingram saw limited action in a crowded backfield that included Pierre Thomas, Chris Ivory, Khiry Robinson, and Darren Sproles. He'd have a breakout campaign in 2014 with 964 yards and became just the third player in franchise history without back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2016 and 2017.

After leaving as a free agent following the 2018 campaign, Ingram returned to the Saints in a 2021 trade. He'd play a complementary role the last two years but was still able to carve out a place in franchise history.

Ingram is the Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and rushing attempts. However, 2022 might have been the most difficult season of his 12-year career.

Mark Ingram II

Saints Year-In-Review

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) rushes thru the line against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

The 33-year-old Ingram came into the 2022 season expecting to be a complement to close friend Alvin Kamara. When Kamara missed a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay, Ingram was the Saints leading rusher with 58 yards on just ten carries. However, he also lost two costly fumbles in each of the first two games, including one deep in Buccaneers territory in the close loss.

Ingram's touches were limited when Kamara was healthy. He was still an important part of short yardage and goal line packages. No longer capable of carrying the load of a number one back, Ingram still brought good power and vision between the tackles.

Over the first seven games, Ingram had 51 carries for 180 yards. He averaged 3.6 per carry, however, and wasn't nearly the receiver he was before he left the Saints in 2018 (11 catches, 46 yards).

Early in a Week 8 game against the Raiders, Ingram went down with a knee injury that cost him the next three games. He'd return in Week 12 at San Francisco and would see his last action of the year, and perhaps his career, in Week 13 at Tampa Bay.

During the first meeting against the Buccaneers in Week 2, Ingram had a season-high 58 rushing yards but a critical fumble. In the rematch, he led the Saints with 27 rushing yards and added season bests in receptions (5) and receiving yards (22).

Holding a 16-3 lead with the ball at midfield and 6:11 left in the game, New Orleans faced a 2nd-and-8 situation. Saints QB Andy Dalton completed a pass in the flat to Ingram, who inexplicably (at the time) stepped out of bounds a yard short of a critical first down. Dalton was incomplete on a third and one pass attempt, forcing a punt. Tampa Bay then scored two touchdowns in the final 5:21 against the Saints defense to pull out a 17-16 win.

Ingram had hurt his knee on that pass play, forcing him to limp out of bounds with room in front of him. It turned out to be the last play of his season. The knee injury knocked him out of the last four games of the season with 233 rushing yards and a score on 62 carries to go along with 16 receptions for 68 yards.

It may have also been the final play of Ingram's decorated New Orleans Saints career.

Dec 5, 2022; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) defends. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Saints badly need to upgrade the running back position, especially with Kamara facing a probable six-game suspension. Ingram could agree to come back on a cheap deal to provide depth, but it's more likely that the Saints bring in multiple younger backs.

If this indeed is the end of Ingram's New Orleans career, it shouldn't at all be tainted by coming up short on his final play in a Saints uniform. Mark Ingram has 6,500 yards rushing with 52 touchdowns and 264 receptions for 1,804 yards and another 5 scores in 10 seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Ingram's 2022-23 campaign may not have been the ideal way to go out, if that ends up being the case. However, he'll go down as one of the best players in Saints history with a sure place in the franchise's Hall of Fame awaiting him.