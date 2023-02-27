Union Pacific Scouts For New Chief After Soroban Capital Pushes For CEO Change, Investors Cheer Move

Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP ) Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz would step down this year after hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners called for him to be replaced.

(NYSE: UNP ) Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz would step down this year after hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners called for him to be replaced. Soroban Capital Partners, a New York hedge fund, disclosed a letter to Union Pacific directors pushing for the change, arguing that the company has underperformed on Mr. Fritz's watch.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the letter .

Union Pacific reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, hurt by a labor shortage and the impact of extreme winter weather .

Union Pacific expects to name a successor this year, and Fritz said he looked forward to working with the board to find a new CEO.

"Union Pacific has been my home for 22 years, and I am confident that now is the right time for Union Pacific's next leader to take the helm," Fritz said without elaborating on the reasons for his decision.

In the letter, Soroban Capital called for Fritz to be replaced, saying he had lost the confidence of shareholders, employees, customers, and regulators.

The hedge fund said it had a "long-held view that current management is not capable of driving strong operating performance" and saw "a heightened risk of permanent damage to the franchise if left unaddressed."

Soroban urged Union Pacific to consider former Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena as a possible replacement for Fritz, saying, "no internal candidates are remotely as qualified."

The hedge fund said a change in leadership could generate about $18 of earnings per share in 2025.

Union Pacific said that it was looking for a new CEO capable of leading the company for a long-term tenure.

As part of the board's succession planning process, it had considered shareholder input and would continue to do so, and had been engaging with Soroban Capital since 2017.

Price Action: UNP shares are up 9.78% at $213.00 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

This article Union Pacific Scouts For New Chief After Soroban Capital Pushes For CEO Change, Investors Cheer Move originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.