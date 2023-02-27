These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Taboola.com Following Q4 Results

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA ) reported better-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter.

Taboola.com posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per share, versus market estimates of $0.16 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $371.27 million, compared to expectations of $367.49 million.

Taboola said it sees Q1 revenue of $299 million to $325 million and FY23 revenue of $1.419 billion to $1.469 billion.

Taboola.com shares fell 19.1% to close at $3.30 on Friday and added 0.6% in today’s pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Taboola following the release of results.

Needham raised the price target on Taboola from $3.5 to $5. Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating.

Credit Suisse lowered the price target on Taboola from $6 to $5. Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating.

Cowen & Co. increased the price target on Taboola from $5 to $6. Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained an Outperform rating.

