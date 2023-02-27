Open in App
Benzinga

Why Li Auto Shares Are Racing Higher Monday Morning

By Adam Eckert,

7 days ago

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI ) shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance .

What Happened: Li Auto reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.56 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $2.55 billion, according to Benzinga Pro . The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 2 cents per share.

Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 46,318, up 31.5% year-over-year. 2022 deliveries totaled 133,246 vehicles.

Li Auto said free cash flow reached 472.3 million in the fourth quarter, up 101.6% year-over-year.

"We were pleased to conclude 2022 with strong performance in the fourth quarter despite ongoing macro uncertainties," said Tie Li, CFO of Li Auto.

"With sustained R&D investment and business expansion supported by our strong cashflow and ample cash reserves, we continue to be excited about our growth trajectory as a leader in China's booming NEV market."

In January, the company delivered 15,141 vehicles, representing an increase of 23.4% compared to January of 2022. On Feb. 8, Li Auto officially launched the new Li L7, a 5-seat SUV.

Li Auto said it sees first-quarter revenue in a range of $2.53 billion to $2.68 billion. The company expects to deliver between 52,000 and 56,000 vehicles in the first quarter.

See Also: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rebound In New Trading Week But Rising Bond Yields Remain A Risk

LI Price Action: Li Auto has a 52-week high of $41.49 and a 52-week low of $12.52.

The stock was up 6.16% at $24.66 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro .

Photo: courtesy of Li Auto.

This article Why Li Auto Shares Are Racing Higher Monday Morning originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Growing Energy Needs And Need For Lower Carbon Future, Morgan Stanley Lists 2023 Energy Trends
New York City, NY2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy