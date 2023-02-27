Open in App
Benzinga Buzz: Latest On Netflix, Lord Of The Rings, Rolling Stones/Beatles Team Up, Chelsea Handler & More

By Anthony Noto,

7 days ago

Each week, Benzinga compiles the latest entertainment news into a cohesive column for your consideration. Read on for the latest updates — both useful and irreverent.

  • Surprise, Surprise . While he was in office, former president and all-around good sport Donald Trump pressured Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to rein in late-night talk show hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert who delighted in poking fun at him .
  • Stuff To Stream . Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX ) is partnering with the NFL on a new docuseries that will highlight star quarterbacks like Super Bowl LVII-winner Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. We also reported about the March 29 debut of "Unseen," a show about a maid who gets mixed up with criminal scum. The logline: Cleaning house has never been this deadly . We're in!
  • Swift Fury . Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV ) has a PR problem. Not only is Ticketmaster getting sued for fraud by Taylor Swift fans, but it also got called out by President Joe Biden on national TV due to its excessive service fees. Now, in a recently published blog post, the company is clearly taking responsibility by passing the buck to music artists and politicians .
  • Lord, Another 'Rings' Movie . Warner Bros Discovery Inc . (NASDAQ: WBD ) CEO David Zaslav announced that “multiple Lord of the Rings movies" are in the works . Let's just hope they're long and convoluted for the sake of tradition.
  • Doing God's Work . Chelsea Handler got high with a devout nun . “I’ve just got to tell you, I feel like I’ve loosened up since I met you,” the nun said to Handler in an email. Handler replied, "Sister, that is all I am looking to do.”
  • It's Only Rock N' Roll . After the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts in 2021 , the band is down to two surviving members, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards . Nevertheless, the duo is currently working on a new album with none other than Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr , the two living members of The Beatles . Reports say the recording sessions recently took place in Los Angeles [head explode emoji].
