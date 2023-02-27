The 25 Brands Customers Are Abandoning

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

In marketing, brand loyalty indicates consumers’ commitment to repurchasing and continuously using brands - but keeping that allegiance is tricky. To find the brands customers are abandoning, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Leaders List 2022 , which provides the loyalty rankings for 100 brands. (These are the top brands, out of the 1,624 assessed in 142 industry categories in its Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index.)

We ranked brands by the number of spots they declined in Brand Keys ranking from 2021 to 2022. To break ties, we used the 2022 rank. We also added the company’s market share in the related industry from IBISWorld, an industry market research provider, or from another source (noted).

According to Brand Keys, there were some changes post-pandemic. A classic example is Purell, which has experienced the sharpest decline in brand loyalty ranking as the public no longer sees the need to hoard hand sanitizer. (See also the brand that had customer loyalty destroyed. )

Bad press can also quickly turn off a faithful customer. For example, the Call of Duty franchise lost about 50 million players over the past year, following a series of lawsuits and allegations of discrimination and workplace intimidation against its publisher, Activision Blizzard. The franchise brand dropped 12 spots in the loyalty ranking.

Similarly, Twitter has been in the news ever since Elon Musk made a bid to buy it only to then try and back out of the deal. A whistleblower accusing the company of security flaws, added to the fire. The social media platform’s loyalty ranking has dropped nine spots over the past year, likely in part thanks to these issues. ( See America’s most hated companies .)

25. Coors Light

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 6 spots, from 87 to 93

> Category: Beer (Lt.)

> Company: Molson Coors Beverage Company

> Company market share: 24.9% in Breweries in the US

24. USAA

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 6 spots, from 83 to 89

> Category: Insurance

> Company: USAA Savings Bank

> Company market share: 6.2% in Homeowners' insurance

23. Chase

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 6 spots, from 42 to 48

> Category: Banks

> Company: Jpmorgan Chase & Co

> Company market share: 20.9% in Investment banking & securities dealing in the US

22. Instagram

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 6 spots, from 9 to 15

> Category: Social networking

> Company: Instagram (part of Meta Platforms Inc.)

> Company market share: 7.0% in Social networking sites (source: statscounter)

21. Uber

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 7 spots, from 92 to 99

> Category: Rideshare

> Company: Uber Technologies, Inc.

> Company market share: 69.0% in Rideshare (source: statisa)

20. Pinterest

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 7 spots, from 63 to 70

> Category: Social networking

> Company: Pinterest Inc.

> Company market share: 5.1% in Social networking sites (source: statscounter)

19. Jack Daniels

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 7 spots, from 49 to 56

> Category: Whiskey

> Company: Brown-Forman Corporation

> Company market share: 34.7% in Whiskey & bourbon distilleries

18. Amazon

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 7 spots, from 23 to 30

> Category: Tablets

> Company: Amazon.Com, Inc.

> Company market share: 36.1% in Online computer & tablet sales

17. American Express

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 8 spots, from 46 to 54

> Category: Credit cards

> Company: American Express Co

> Company market share: 14.8% in Credit card issuing in the US

16. Trader Joe's

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 8 spots, from 20 to 28

> Category: Natural foods

> Company: N/A

> Company market share: N/A

15. Avis

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 9 spots, from 76 to 85

> Category: Car rental

> Company: Avis Budget Group, Inc.

> Company market share: 7.9% in Car rental in the US

14. Twitter

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 9 spots, from 38 to 47

> Category: Social networking

> Company: Twitter, Inc.

> Company market share: 4.2% in Social networking sites

13. PayPal

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 9 spots, from 13 to 22

> Category: Online payment

> Company: PayPal Holdings Inc.

> Company market share: 40.5% in Online payment processing software developers

12. Budweiser

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 10 spots, from 85 to 95

> Category: Beer (Reg.)

> Company: Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa

> Company market share: 54.8% in Breweries in the US

11. Starbucks

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 10 spots, from 55 to 65

> Category: Coffee

> Company: Starbucks Corp.

> Company market share: 33.3% in Retail market for coffee

10. Jeep

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 10 spots, from 32 to 42

> Category: Automotive

> Company: Stellantis N.V.

> Company market share: 9.4% in SUV & light truck manufacturing in the US

9. Ralph Lauren

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 11 spots, from 62 to 73

> Category: Apparel retailers

> Company: Ralph Lauren Corporation

> Company market share: 5.6% in Apparel, footwear & accessories (source: CSIMarkets)

8. Call of Duty

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 12 spots, from 82 to 94

> Category: Online video games

> Company: Activision Blizzard

> Company market share: 10.8% in Video games software publishing in the US

7. Lyft

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 12 spots, from 79 to 91

> Category: Rideshare

> Company: Lyft, Ic.

> Company market share: 31.0% in Rideshare (source: statisa)

6. Smirnoff

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 13 spots, from 48 to 61

> Category: Vodka

> Company: Diageo Plc

> Company market share: 15.5% in Vodka distilleries

5. New Balance

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 14 spots, from 60 to 74

> Category: Athletic footwear

> Company: New Balance Athletics, Inc.

> Company market share: 1.9% in Athletic shoe stores

4. Facebook

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 17 spots, from 29 to 46

> Category: Social networking

> Company: Facebook, Inc. (part of Meta Platforms, Inc.)

> Company market share: 75.9% in Social networking sites

3. Lowe's

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 23 spots, from 52 to 75

> Category: Retail home improvement

> Company: Lowe's Companies

> Company market share: 35.5% in Home improvement stores US

2. Clorox

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 41 spots, from 37 to 78

> Category: Household cleaners

> Company: Clorox Company

> Company market share: 41.7% in Bleach manufacturing

1. Purell

> Decline in loyalty ranking, 2021 to 2022: 52 spots, from 25 to 77

> Category: Household cleaners

> Company: Gojo industries

> Company market share: 74.9% in Hand sanitizer manufacturing

