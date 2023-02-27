Open in App
Marion County, WV
See more from this location?
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdSfm_0l18zBPV00

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Marion County, Webster County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.

This week’s Mobile Food Pantry Schedule as announced by Mountaineer Food Bank is as follows:

2/28/23: Marion County- Palatine Park

2/28/23: Randolph County- Camp Pioneer

3/1/23: Tucker County- Tucker County Board of Education

3/2/23: Hampshire County- Hope Christian Church

3/3/23: Webster County- Hacker Valley School

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Hundreds of vendors descend for hunting and fishing show in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Wine to return to Catholic communion in West Virginia
Wheeling, WV23 hours ago
It's Happening: A Tale of Two Amazing Fundraising Balls
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One Local Sheetz Scheduled to Reopen this Week as Another Area Sheetz to Close for Major Remodeling
Weston, WV20 hours ago
WVDOT is hiring equipment operators and bridge maintenance workers in District 7
Weston, WV8 hours ago
Stories of the Week: February 26 through March 4
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
Air Force veteran creates scholarship supporting Fairmont Senior High School graduates
Fairmont, WV23 hours ago
Injuries reported in several White Hall area vehicle wrecks
White Hall, WV8 hours ago
Elkins Police Department announces plans to add street cameras
Elkins, WV3 days ago
Body identified as California woman originally missing while visiting family in Fayette County, West Virginia
Leon, WV4 days ago
Free medic bags given out in West Virginia
New Martinsville, WV6 days ago
Belington, Bridgeport fire chief among those injured in weekend blaze
Belington, WV7 hours ago
West Virginia physician sues WVU Health hospital for suspending privileges
Morgantown, WV3 days ago
Crews on scene of working structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Clendenin, WV4 days ago
Bridgeport resident and Army Veteran running for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District
Bridgeport, WV3 days ago
2 Grafton women charged with 128 counts of animal neglect, neglect of an incapacitated adult
Grafton, WV3 days ago
West Virginia man arrested for animal cruelty
Ansted, WV3 days ago
First Mamava Pod installed on WVU campus
Morgantown, WV4 days ago
Woman charged after shattering beer bottle on man’s head at Worthington bar
Worthington, WV9 hours ago
For sale: Mountainside survivalist bunker near Greenbrier resort
White Sulphur Springs, WV2 days ago
Boone County native named 69th WVU Mountaineer mascot
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
West Virginia coaches meet ahead of girls hoops tourney
Glenville, WV20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy