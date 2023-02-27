Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Marion County, Webster County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.

This week’s Mobile Food Pantry Schedule as announced by Mountaineer Food Bank is as follows:

2/28/23: Marion County- Palatine Park

2/28/23: Randolph County- Camp Pioneer

3/1/23: Tucker County- Tucker County Board of Education

3/2/23: Hampshire County- Hope Christian Church

3/3/23: Webster County- Hacker Valley School

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here .