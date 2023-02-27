Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza try to out deadpan each other at the SAG Awards: Watch

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza are a perfect match — even if they don't see it.

The " Wednesday " actress, 20, and " The White Lotus " star, 38, were paired together to present an award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

The pair let a solid 10 seconds go by when they got to the podium, before Plaza broke the silence.

"I don't know why they paired us up together," the comedian stated with a look of disdain.

Ortega agreed, replying, "Yeah, I know, we have nothing in common."

Jenna Ortega, left, and Aubrey Plaza present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series at the 2023 SAG Awards. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"We should find the people who did this," Plaza continued, before Ortega joined and they said in unison, "and curse their families, and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."

"OK, I see it now," Plaza said as the crowd roared with laughter.

They are two peas in a deadpan pod.

Both Ortega and Plaza were nominated for SAG Awards at Sunday's ceremony. Ortega earned a nod for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in Netflix's "Wednesday."

Meanwhile, Plaza was nominated alongside her HBO castmates for "The White Lotus." The show won an award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Jennifer Coolidge also took home an award for best actress in a drama series for her role in " The White Lotus ."

