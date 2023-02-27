California MMA fans would subsidize pensions for retired fighters under a proposed law

Former MMA champion Ronda Rousey went 12-2 over the course of her fighting career. These days, she’s fighting for fellow retired mixed martial artists.

Rousey spoke out in an ESPN interview published Thursday in support of a proposed California law to create a pension fund for retired MMA fighters.

“MMA is a sport that I think you have a much shorter shelf life than any other sport,” Rousey said in the interview. “...Your body takes so much more of a heavier toll.”

Rousey said that between the physical contact and the neurological injuries they sustain, MMA fighters don’t know the day that they’ve taken “one hit too many.”

“You’re going to find out that you crossed that threshold many decades later when you no longer have that extra income,” Rousey said.

Assembly Bill 1136 , by Assemblyman Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, would assess a $1 surcharge on all MMA event tickets, with the proceeds going toward a pension fund that would be distributed by the California State Athletic Commission.

The bill mirrors an existing state pension for retired boxers.

“There’s no reason why it shouldn’t also exist for MMA,” Haney said in an interview with The Bee.

Haney said he is an MMA fan. He described going to Blockbuster as a kid to rent VHS tapes of the early Ultimate Fighting Championship events.

Today, MMA is a billion-dollar industry, and California hosts more fights — and is home to more fighters — than any other state.

Haney said he also has friends who are MMA fighters.

“I have seen the toll that it’s taken on them,” he said.

The assemblyman said this bill came about after his office spoke with the athletic commission, which is a sponsor.

Because the measure imposes a tax, passage will require a two-thirds majority of the California Legislature.

Despite that obstacle, Haney said he is confident about the bill’s prospects

“This isn’t a partisan issue. Certainly, MMA fans are Republicans and Democrats and live throughout the state and so are the fighters,” he said.

Haney said he has been in contact with UFC and Bellator, the two biggest fight promoters on the planet, and that neither is in opposition to AB 1136.

Haney said he expects retired MMA fighters to testify in support when the bill is heard in committee. He said this may include Rousey, depending on her schedule.

“They may be more willing to say no to me than to Ronda,” he said.