Popular OG Xbox Games Only $1.99 for Limited Time

Two more popular OG Xbox games are currently on sale over on the Microsoft Store for $1.99 a pop, for a limited time. The OG Xbox, PS2, and Nintendo GameCube era is considered by many as the greatest generation in console gaming. A big reason this case is made is because of all the compelling games that released during this generation. Many of these series are still kicking to this day, but many have also been dormant for a long time. While a new TimeSplitters is finally in development at Radical Entertainment and Deep Silver, right now the series remains dormant. And the popular shooter series has been dormant since 2005. That said, if you can't wait for the new installment to revisit the series, you can bypass the wait and pick up entries two and three in the series -- TimeSplitters 2 and TimeSplitters Future Perfect -- right now for the aforementioned price point. As you may know, the former, TimeSplitters 2 , is widely considered one of the best shooters of this era of gaming.

As noted, this is a limited-time deal. More specifically, it's only available for another eight days as of the moment of writing this. After this period finishes, the games will revert back to their normal price points of $10. In other words, rather than pay $4 to play the two classics, you will need to pay $20.

TimeSplitters 2: "TimeSplitters 2 is an adrenalized race through time to save man's future from the grasp of a hideous alien race. In control of a space marine who has infiltrated their ship on the edge of space and time, leap into periods of past and future history, track down and eliminate the TimeSplitters and their diabolical attempts to enslave humankind!"

TimeSplitters Future Perfect: "Humanity is on the brink of destruction. Cortez finds himself in a frantic race against time in a desperate bid to trace the origin of the TimeSplitters. It's a race through time in TimeSplitters Future Perfect(TM), the sequel to the critically acclaimed first-person shooter franchise. Battle through the centuries to change the past and alter the future with a massive arsenal of period firearms. Along the way, you'll get help from your past and future selves as you travel through the ages to infiltrate historic castles, annihilate evil robots, and more."

While the pair of games are classic Xbox games, they are playable on Xbox One , Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. For more coverage on everything under this expanding Xbox umbrella, click here .