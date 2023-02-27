Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

Gas prices easing down, for now

By Thomas Perumean,

7 days ago

We're in a pretty good spot when it comes to the cost of fuel. Gas prices have been easing downward.

Don Redman with the Triple A says, "Many people in the region have already seen prices below three dollars a gallon.  Which is a welcome relief, I mean we were 20-cents cheaper than this time last month, and almost 30-cents a gallon cheaper than we were last year."

The current average for a gallon of regular in the New Orleans area is $3.08.

Redman explains what's holding down the price of gas for the time being, is the cost of crude.

"What's been keeping those prices suppressed is a dip in the price of crude oil.  This time of year accounts for 55% of the price we pay at the pump per gallon.  So we've seen oil come down from above $80 a barrel to now the mid-70s.  We expect it to hold on for at least a week or two."

So while everything looks great for a quick getaway or a family trip, Redman says the season for refining is changing.

"This is when the refineries make a transition.  Getting rid of the winter grade gasoline, getting prepared for the summer grade gasoline, which is required by law.  The summer grade gasoline is more expensive to refine and it burns cleaner."

So as we put away the winter clothes, people start looking to drive more.

"While some are grousing that the sweater weather is over for now," Redman says.  "In terms of getting out and enjoying yourself this is a welcome relief, but with that will come higher demand for fuel which drives prices up."

