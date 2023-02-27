Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Moore taps gas industry official to PSC; 529 tuition savings plan may be moved to Treasurer’s Office; judge orders release of Archdiocese report By About, 7 days ago

MOORE TAPS GAS INDUSTRY OFFICIAL TO REGULATION PANEL: A month after his inauguration, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore is angering some of his environmental supporters by ...