Pepper Pike rabbi headed to jail on sex charges

PEPPER PIKE , Ohio (WJW ) – A former local rabbi will spend 6 months in jail after he pled guilty to sex crimes .

Stephen Weiss, 61, was sentenced on Monday. He faced up to 2.5 years behind bars.

The longtime rabbi is accused of sending explicit messages to a police officer he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Weiss had explicit chats on social media with the officer and then went to a location to have sex. He was instead, met by officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Weiss told a judge ahead of sentencing, “I am greatly ashamed and filled with deep remorse for what I have done.”

Weiss went on to say he has spent “long hours” working with a psychiatrist and medical experts to learn what led to this behavior.

“I will dedicate the rest of my life to seeking to heal that which I have broken. I pray from the bottom of my heart for forgiveness,” said Weiss.

His charges include attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools.

Weiss is now classified as a tier-two sex offender.

Weiss resigned following his arrest .

