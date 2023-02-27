Alabaster to hold public hearing for proposed tax increase

ALABASTER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The city of Alabaster is looking to increase their tax rate by 1%. Mayor Scott Brakefield says this would generate around $7 million in revenue.

If approved, the tax rate would increase from 9% to 10%.

Calling the effort “Fast forward 2023-2024,” the city plans to use the money for a multitude of renovations and projects.

Mayor Brakefield says the city wants to be able to provide their families with amenities they simply don’t have right now.

“We do have a motto that we love to shop Alabaster first, but we also know that we also like to enjoy going to dinner, you know, over the mountain,” said Mayor Brakefield. “We do different things in different cities. So really this would bring us in line with our neighboring cities.”

Some of the expansions would include a new recreation center and park, an eighth school resource officer, and additional ambulance transport services.

Fire chief, Tim Love, says the city is in need of more units to help match the number of transports they see.

He says the tax increase could generate nine new fire positions to create EMS.

“We have been trying to push this back as far as we could, but when we get to a point where we’re delaying response, you know, transporting patients to the hospital, we’re just at a point we think we can do a better job,” said Chief Love.

Mayor Brakefield says he also understands the tax increase could raise concern.

“Anytime you talk about a sales tax increase it’s something that weighs on you heavily. It is a big concern.”

Citizens will have the opportunity to speak their voice and share any concerns at tonight’s city council meeting at 7pm.

To learn more about the “Fast Forward 2023-2024” vision you can visit the city’s social media .

